Uniontown
John R. Lechnar, Jr., 30, died unexpectedly November 21, 2021, in Uniontown.
He was born October 24, 1991, a son of the late John R. Lechnar, Sr. and Marcia Lechnar Rendina.
Johnny graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, Uniontown, where he was a member of the marching band. He attended Youngstown State University for two years to pursue music. He was a talented musician and vocalist.
He then became a union member in the construction business and operated heavy equipment. When he was younger his Uncle Jimmy Herrington, took Johnny in his fleet of trucks on many occasions. He also trained him on his heavy equipment. Johnny loved it.
He was an all around nice guy and had a heart of gold. He will be sadly missed by all of us whose lives he touched.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Laynie Lechnar; grandmother, Virginia Lechnar; uncles, Michael (Linda) Lechnar, Jerry E. Rendina, Jr.; aunts, Annette Lechnar Belles, Rita Rendina (late James) Herrington, Eileen C. (Mitchell) Zieglar; many close cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
