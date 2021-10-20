Connellsville
John R. Lucas, 70 of Connellsville, passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born January 10, 1951 in Pittsburgh a son of John W. and Ruth V. Lucas.
John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer D. Broadwater (Edward); and son, John T. Lucas and their respective children. He is also survived by his brother, Lynn and wife Susan of Connellsville; and sister, Cherri of Uniontown; his nephew, Steven; nieces Laura Stackhouse (Brett) and Amy Makoski (Matt); and several great nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Connellsville High School in 1969 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
John retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 after 40 years of service.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many happy hours in the woods and streams.
Friends and family will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. Interment will be private.
