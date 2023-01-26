Uniontown
John R. "Jack" Over, 80, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in his home. He was born December 18, 1942, in Uniontown, a son of the late Marjorie V. Rankin Renninger and Glenore R. Over.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, G. Richard "Dick" Over.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, John R. Over, Jr. and wife Michele, Sonya Over, Gary Over and wife Kristy, Pamela Over Hughes and husband Paul, and Theodore Over; grandchildren, Gary L. Over and wife Danielle, Joshua Hughes and wife Kayley, Melissa Over Pulice and husband Tom, and Mackenzie Over; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Pulice, Alexandra Pulice, Gary M. Over, Adriana Over, and Emma Over; brothers, Thomas "Tom" Over and wife Carol, and William "Bill" Over.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. There will be no visitation and interment is private.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
