John R. Paciga

Grindstone
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 6:00 AM
John R. "Sonny" Paciga, 81, of Grindstone, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home.
A son of the late John and Helen Girgas Paciga.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Navy on the USS Coral Sea and the USS Hancock.
He was a retired UMWA coal miner and a member of the Colonial 3 Athletic Club, West Brownsville American Legion Post 940, Perryopolis VFW and Star Junction Fish and Game Club. Sonny was an avid hunter and sportsmen. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, bird watching and raising Monarch Butterflies.
Sonny is survived by his wife Carol A. Burton Paciga; two daughters, Amy Lynch and Jodi Clark; three grandchildren, Jacob Lynch, Grace Clark and Harrison Clark; sister, Bonnie Tuckish; loving pet, Maggie.
He was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Ward
Per John request a private funeral service is under the care of the Skirpan funeral home, Brownsville, PA.
The family would like to thank the Uniontown WVU Cancer institute for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the leukemia and lymphoma society. "Please give blood." www.skirpanfuneralhome.
