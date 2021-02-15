Uniontown
John R. Patek, 78, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 14. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 15, when a blessing service will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph R.C. Church.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.