Uniontown
John R. Patek, 78, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born July 5, 1942, in Uniontown, a son of the late Michael Patek and Elizabeth Rohall Patek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew Patek, Matthew Patek, Steve Patek, Marge Novak, Marie Lekavich, Betty Uhal; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Guzy.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Guzy Patek; children Cortney (Robert) Kezmarsky of Uniontown, Katie (Rodney) Turner of Uniontown; and grandchildren Kiley and Jacob Kezmarsky. Also surviving are his siblings, George (Donna) Patek of Bitner, Anne Hvizdos of Cleveland, Ohio, Bernadette (Donald) Stash of Waltersburg; sister-in-law Sharane Patek of Cleveland, Ohio; and his furbabies, Gus and Ollie.
He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Hutchinson Sportman's Club. He was a service manager at Thurby Motors for almost 40 years and after retirement he enjoyed working at Kezmarsky Funeral Home, and coaching ninth-grade baseball at Uniontown High School. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and putting them on the school bus every morning. In his spare time, he loved scratching scratch off tickets, trips to the casino, and watching cowboy movies. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 14, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 15, when a blessing service will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph R.C. Church.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
