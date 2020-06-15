Keisterville
John R. Rohaley Sr., 77, of Keisterville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born March 29, 1943, in Brier Hill, to the late Andrew and Mary Broskey Rohaley.
John was a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps. for four and a half years. He was employed as a steelworker by US Steel Duquesne Works for 18 years and as a roofer for Phoenix Roofing for 15 years.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen Andrews Rohaley; son John and wife Jamie; two daughters, Melanie and Leeann; five grandchildren, Alexa, Nathan, Evan, Hannah and Trent; brothers Bill Rohaley and wife Barbara, Jim Rohaley and wife Kathy; sister-in-law Madelyn Rohaley.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Andrew, Robert, Tom, Bernard and Richard; and a sister, Margaret.
A private funeral service is under the care of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem, PA.
