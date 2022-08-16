Uniontown
John R. Thorpe Sr., 74, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022.
He was born November 23, 1947 in Uniontown, a son of the late Ray M. Thorpe and Bertha McCourt Thorpe. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings.
John was a proud veteran, having served honorably with the US Army in Vietnam.
He was employed by the Vermin Control Company. John was a loving companion, father and grandfather who enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing and watching the Steelers.
Surviving is his loving companion of over 20 years, Janet Hoak; two sons, John R. Thorpe Jr., of Adah and Eric Thorpe (Hope), of Watertown, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Haylie, Alayna and Sophia Thorpe; his former wife, Christine Thorpe; and five siblings: Ann, Homer, Jim, Rita and Bertram.
Honoring John’s wishes, funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC.
