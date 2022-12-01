formally of Uniontown
John Robert "Bob" Bruzda, 79 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born Saturday, March 13, 1943, in Uniontown, and a son of the late John Bruzda and the late Zelda Kathleen Dodrill Bruzda.
Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father, Pappap, uncle, and friend. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a loyal member of The Knights of Columbus at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. He belonged to The Coast Guard Auxiliary, and The American Legion. He was a boater, pilot, and owned every type of vehicle except for a bus or train. Bob was an example of what a man should be and was a mentor to many. He was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by, wife of 62 years, Anna Louise Albani Bruzda; two children, Kimberly Ann Mitchell and her husband John, and Ronald Joseph Bruzda; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Nikki, Jenny, Kevin, Laken, Brooke, Becky, and Alysha; many great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Bruzda and his wife Kay; niece, Angie Dunlap and her husband Bryan; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by, Son, Robert Allen Bruzda.
Memorial Mass for Bob Bruzda was held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Fr. Jerome Kopel presiding.
Celebration of Life Gathering for John Robert "Bob" Bruzda was Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.
