Ronco
John Robert Collins, 80, of Ronco, passed away January 3, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Edwards officiating. Interment follows in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
