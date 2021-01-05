Ronco
John Robert Collins, 80, of Ronco, passed away January 3, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Ronco, September 30, 1940, a son of the late Russell L. and Gwendolyn Burke Collins.
John served in the U.S. Marines. Before retiring he was employed at Steel Scaffolding in Uniontown, and prior to that was as an assembly line worker at White Motors in Ohio.John loved NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Frances Hixon and Louise Alleva;and brothers, Charles "Bud" Collins and William E. Collins.
He is survived by his son, John R. Collins Jr. and wife Melody of Uniontown; and his daughter, Gwendolyn Collins of Ronco; four grandchildren, Marshall, Owen, Gabriel and Isaiah; sisters, Rosalie McGalla, Ronco, Betty Kaylor of Uniontown and Marie Hice of Ronco; his brother, James Collins and wife Carol of Cleveland, Ohio; and the mother of his children, Ellen Franks Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 6 and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Edwards officiating. Interment follows in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
