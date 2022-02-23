Republic
John Robert Keeney Sr., 73, of Republic, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Mt. Macrina Manor, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on February 16, 1949, the son of the late Ernest and Eleanor Vilk Keeney.
John was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale, formerly Holy Rosary Church, Republic.
He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1968, and proudly served as a Corporal in the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals, including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the RVN Gall Cross.
He worked at the Monongahela Railroad as a trackman for over 25 years. John was a member of the George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood.
Family has always been the most important part of John's life. His proudest moments were watching his grandchildren Nicholas and Emma Grace participate in sporting events. He would root on "Gracie" to score goals at her soccer games and Nicholas to go 4 for 4 at his baseball games.
His happiest times were sitting at the lake fishing with his favorite fishing buddy, his son Ryan. John will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patti Suba Keeney.
John is survived by his children: Jennifer Lynn Croftcheck and her husband Tommy, of Republic, John R. Keeney, Jr. and his wife Gina, of Republic, Ryan Matthew Keeney and his fiancee Erin Fitzsimmons, of Masontown; grandchildren: Nicholas John and Emma Grace Keeney; sisters: Mary Ann Spinetti of Washington, Gloria (Butter) Sammons and her husband Sam of Washington, Carol Markish and her husband Joe of Allison, Vivan Ziots of Tower Hill #1, Lisa Spohn and her husband Raymond (Dink) of Thompson 2; brother, George Keeney; and brothers-in-law: Andrew (AJ) Suba and his wife Mary Ann of Republic and Robert (Bobby) Suba and wife Lorraine of Republic.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Mt. Macrina Manor, especially Jessie, Madison, Cheryl, Sarah, Zack, Amber, and Dr. Conley for their compassion and excellent care they provided.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Kish-Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Center) with, Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Entombment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where full military rights and honors will be accorded by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
