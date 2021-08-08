Uniontown
John Robert Lechnar Sr., 64, passed away peacefully, at his home, July 16, 2021. He was born in Uniontown, May 28, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank P. Lechnar.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Virginia A. Lechnar of Uniontown; his only son, John R. Lechnar Jr. "Johnny"; and his granddaughter, Laynie A. Lechnar; his brother, Michael Lechnar Sr. and wife Linda of Washington; his sister, Annette Belles of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1975 and Allegheny Community College with an associate's degree as a physical therapy assistant. He loved his work, especially working with the elderly.
John was an avid marksman and shot competitively on the local level, as well as the national level. He competed using World War II and World War I service rifles, and won countless awards. He was very proud of his achievements, especially at the national level.
His burial will be a private service held at a later date. Information provided by JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME.
