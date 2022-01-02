Masontown
John S. Biskup Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in his residence. He was born March 6, 1944, in Uniontown, a son of the late John and Theresa Santora Biskup. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Biskup.
John graduated from Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1964 and was employed as a coal miner at Cumberland Mine until he retired in 2006. He was quite ornery and was well liked by all the miners.
John was an avid Ford fan. He loved his Ford F-150 pick up truck and cleaned it every chance he could. He loved going to car shows in his 1966 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT and his 1967 Ford Fairlane 500. He made many car show friends over the years. John loved to piddle in his garage and enjoyed woodworking. He made beautiful gifts for family and friends. Every Christmas they would get something new.
John loved his wife and family very much. They were his world. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren more than anything.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Linda Kennedy Biskup; son, Jay Biskup and wife Sharrie; daughter, Teri Biskup Garcia and husband Nick; six grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Lexi, Lucas, Kristi Lynn (Phil) and B.J. (Staicey): four great-grandchildren, Cali, Tanner, Jaxson and Maddie; his sister, Marie Biskup Swoboda; and several nieces and nephews, who he thought the world of; and also several close friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Masks will be required.
