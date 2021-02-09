Masontown
John S. Karafa, 94, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Evergreen Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Wednesday, February 10, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Internment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
