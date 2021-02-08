Masontown
John S. Karafa, 94, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Evergreen Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.
He was born April 8, 1926, in Mt. Sterling, a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Lazur Karafa.
John served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4548, Masontown, and the United Mine Workers of America.
He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loved by all.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters; and son-in-law Robert Priddy. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 74 years, Mary Ellen McLaughlin Karafa; daughter Kathleen Priddy; two grandsons, Robert J. Priddy and wife Carla, and Todd C. Priddy and wife Jennifer; two great-grandsons, Brycen and Mason; and three great-granddaughters, Camryn, Jenna and Brooke; and many nieces and nephews.
We thank the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice and Evergreen Personal Care Home for their excellent care and kindness to John and our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Amedisys Foundation, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461, or a charity of one's choice.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Wednesday, February 10, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Internment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
