New Salem
John S. Kutek, 82, of New Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on April 30, 1939, in Newboro, son of the late Pete and Mary Florek Kutek.
John was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Life member of The Messmore Rod and Gun Club and The Fairbank Rod and Gun Club.
John was a coal miner, retiring from Dilworth Mine and was a member of The UMWA District 2.
John was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Haley Marie Kutek; brothers, Pete, Paul, Tom, Ed, and Jackson Kutek.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne M. Bobbish Kutek; three children, John Kutek, Jr. and wife Lou Ann, Michelle Massullo and husband Paul, Michael Kutek and wife Shirley; six grandchildren, Jonathan Kutek and wife Annie, Tyler Kutek and wife Nicole, Dayna Kutek, Tanner Kutek, Michael Kutek, Jr., and Taylor Kutek; three great-grandchildren, Kane, Kash, and Isla Kutek; sister, Joan Novak and husband David; also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation and Funeral Services are private for his immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FINERAL HOME of New Salem.
