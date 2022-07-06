Revere, Uledi
John S. Lint Jr., of Revere, Uledi, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in his home, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born November 27, 1947, in Balsinger, a son of the late John S. Lint Sr. and Nellie A. Dressel Lint.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Linda; and a brother, Russell.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Ruth E. McCoy Lint; sister, Joan Mitchell and husband Barry; sister-in-law, Joyce Lint; brothers-in-law, Tom McCoy and wife Bobbi, and Tim McCoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John worked at Volkswagen until its closing. He then owned and operated Crystal Construction, and retired from World Kitchen in Greencastle in March of 2013.
He and Ruth held nursing home church services and Bible study for five area nursing homes. He loved to sing the old hymns, especially "How Great Thou Art" and "The Love of God", which were his favorites.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Private family interment will be Friday, July 8, in Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Masontown.
