Brownsville
John Stephen Dausey Jr., 75, of Brownsville, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on October 1, 1946, in Glassport, a son of John Stephen Dausey, Sr. and Agnes Marie Conley Dausey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Dausey.
John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his fiancee, Sandra Lucas; three children, Jennifer Kingston and her husband Blake, Lucy Bober and her husband Mark, and Amanda Dausey; numerous step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.
John's family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where his funeral service will take place at 5 p.m., with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, at 1 p.m. with full military rights and honors.
Online condolences are welcome at kisk-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.