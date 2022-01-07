Uniontown
John Thomas Grimes Jr., 40, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in his home. He was born March 29, 1981, in McKeesport, a son of John Grimes Sr., Margaret Young Grimes Fisher and stepfather William F. Fisher Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his companion, Crystal Keifer; and his two children, Jade Grimes and Emma Grimes; his brother, Walter N. Grimes (Gidget) of Lemont Furnace; sister, Janeann Grimes of Iowa; and two stepsiblings, William F. Fisher III (Crystal) of Adah, and Heather L. Fisher of Brownsville.
Friends will be received from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
