Uniontown
John Thomas "JC" Christopher, age 65, of Uniontown, PA, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 6, 1955, in Cleveland, OH, son of the late William Edgar Christopher Jr. and Alberta Lois (Ramage) Christopher.
Deceased are two brothers: Lewis (Gene) Christopher and Patrick Christopher.
JC is survived by four children: Shawn Christopher and wife Andrea, Brandon Christopher and wife Brittany, Matthew Christopher, and April Bayusz and husband Wayne; 12 grandchildren; three brothers and one sister: Bill Christopher and wife Yasuko, Ron Christopher and wife Diane, Rick Christopher and wife Sherry, and Pam Christopher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends: Harry and Karen, Fred and Christine Evans, and Tom and Melissa Palko and their children, Austin, Addie, and Alek.
Funeral services are for immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem, PA.
