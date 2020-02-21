McClellandtown
John Trosiek, 74, of McClellandtown, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
He was born on August 8, 1945, in Uniontown, a on of the late John and Helen Kovach Trosiek.
John was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with The United States Marine Corps as a lance corporal.
He owned and operated his own business, John Trosiek Gunsmith in McClellandtown.
He was a member of Triumphant Fellowship Church in McClellandtown.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Mae Moskal Trosiek in 2008, and his girlfriend, Debbie Williams, who passed away in 2017.
John is survived by his sons, John F. Trosiek of Maryland and Christopher M. Trosiek and his partner Scott Harris of Virginia; brother Steven C. Trosiek and his friend, Jonathan B. Pearce of Uniontown; and his cat, Patches.
Friends will be received on Sunday, February 23, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. On Monday, additional visitation will be held in The Triumphant Fellowship Church, 871 McClellandtown Road, McClellandtown, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor AJ Byers officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post 103.
