Markleysburg
John Victor Prinkey, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Carlisle, PA.
Viewing will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME on Friday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.
