Markleysburg
John Victor Prinkey, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Carlisle, PA.
He was born on April 1, 1950 in Confluence, PA. He is the second child of the late Melvin Paul Prinkey and Thea Belle Montague Prinkey.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded by his beloved wife, Shirley Marie Conaway Prinkey and his son Jeffrey Scott Pullem.
He is survived by sons, Alan Christopher Pullem in Mechanicsburg, and John Paul Prinkey of Markleysburg; granddaughter, Jade Madison Prinkey of Markleysburg; sister, Linda Rae Prinkey Myers of Uniontown; and brother, William Ray Prinkey of Sarasota, Fla.
John was an avid outdoorsman with the gift of gab. He enjoyed hunting and shooting firearms, family gatherings life itself.
He worked for 16 years in Metiki Coal Mines making many lifetime friends before starting his own business as Prinkey Well Drilling. Aside from his work and hobbies, he was a dedicated family man who put his friends and family before himself and he will truly be missed by many.
Viewing will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME on Friday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
