John V. (Fidget) Shinsky, 68, of Smock, passed away, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born on Saturday, October 17, 1953, in Uniontown, son of John N. and Dorothy Seginack Shinsky.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Pat Sherback.
He loved gardening, fishing, flea marketing, road trips and taking pictures. He also loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joy Robinson (Thomas), Jill Michaloski (Chris) and John Shinsky Jr., (Desiree); grandchildren: Alena, Kayla, Gianna, Karlee, Briella, Brynne and Blayke; sisters: Dorothy Sherback, Mimi Shinsky and Bobby Shinsky (Becky).
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Interment will be private.
