John Vaslavsky

Smithfield
John "Yunchie" Vaslavsky, 80, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born October 6, 1940, in Masontown, a son of the late John Peter and Elizabeth Bartok Vaslavsky.
"Yunchie" was a graduate of Masontown High School, Class of 1959. Before retiring, he was employed as a tool maker at Rockwell International, now Sensus Technology, Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant daughter, Lynnette; sister Mary Ann and husband Rich Mayher; brother James Vaslavsky; and brother-in-law Bill Schoenherr.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Joanne Lincoln Vaslavsky; sisters and brother Elizabeth Schoenherr, Steve (Sharon) Vaslavsky Theresa (Bob) Yelenick and Barbara (Ralph) Miller; sister-in-law Mary Lynn Vaslavsky; many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Melvin and Ruth Lincoln; sister-in-law Pat Nedley; and his beloved dog, Missy, who was his constant companion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals or your favorite charity in his name.
A private viewing and service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 11, with the Reverend F. Lee McDermott officiating, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.