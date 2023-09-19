Greensboro
John Velicevich, 71, formerly of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, surrounded by family.
A son of the late John and Ethel Velicevich.
John, a 1970 graduate of Mapletown High School, spent his working life as a coal miner, retiring from Cumberland Mine in 2014 and was a proud member of United Mine Workers of America Local 2300. John's granddaughter, Alexis, was the light of his retirement years and he was always quick with a smile when she came to visit.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doris Perry Velicevich; his two children, John Velicevich (Andrea) of Austin, Tex. and Dawn Slokan (Tom) of Wexford; and their daughter, Alexis. He is also survived by his sister, Dianna Moser (Gary) of Greensboro; 14 brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. John remained close with his surviving uncle, Alfred Skoda (Delores) of Medina, Ohio and their children, his cousins.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023 in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. Prayers of Transfer will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church, 9 Sadler Street, Point Marion, Pa. with the Rev. Anthony Klimko as celebrant.
The family invites family and friends to join them for a meal at the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Company immediately following funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in John's name. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.