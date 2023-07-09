Duncansville
John Vincent Shinsky, Jr., 41, of Duncansville, formerly of New Salem, passed unexpectedly Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born June 29, 1982, in Uniontown, a son of Judy Ann Ozanick Carpeal and the late John Vincent Shinsky, Sr.
Besides his father, John was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Carpeal, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Helen and George Ozanick; and paternal grandparents, Dorothy and John Shinsky.
Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Briella, Brynne and Blayke; and their mother, Desiree; mother and stepfather, Judy and Robert Carpeal; sisters, Joy Robinson, Jill Michaloski and husband Chris; brother, Joey Carpeal; nieces, Alena and Gianna Robinson, Kayla and Karlee Michaloski; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his best friend, Ted Cramer.
Services will be private and under the care of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. www.dearthfh.com.
