Connellsville
John W. Addis III, 61, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, after a three week battle with Covid-19.
He was born July 11, 1959, a son of the late John “Turp” Addis Jr. and Sara Gregg Addis of Vanderbilt, Pa.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Vanderbilt. He was employed for 41 years by CSX Transportation and retired last year. He was a member of DL&V Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of The James Cochran Masonic Lodge No 614. John enjoyed many years of playing softball. For over 30+ years, John coached baseball teams at Connellsville Little League. He coached for Tri Town as well as many Little League All Star teams. He defined “Tri Town Pride” with his back to back championship seasons. In 1979 John was one of the founders and coaches for Tri Town Trojan football. He continued to coach football for over 20 years. Through his many years of coaching baseball & football at Tri Town, he enjoyed the opportunity to coach his own children and nephews. John enjoyed camping and following his son, Zane, playing baseball. Some of his favorite travel destinations were Tennessee for a baseball tournament and a trip to Hawaii with his wife.
John is survived by his wife Kelly Hiles Addis of 18 years; his children, Johnny Addis, Jason Stolitca, Josh Addis, Jenna (Kyle) Bennett, Trevor Farrell, and Zane Addis; grandchildren, Harper and Declan Bennett; siblings, Dan Addis, Denise (Cam) Bonadio, Dawna Addis, Dale Addis, and Darlene (Mike) Hayes; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Claudia Hiles; brothers-in-law, Brad (Kelly) Hiles, Ryan (Jamie) Hiles; and sister-in-law, Candi Hiles. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was known by everyone and had many friends. The family would like to mention his special friendships in the Bigam Family & Corey Strickler.
Private services were held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st St., West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. To sign the guest registry visit www.martuccifuneral home.com
