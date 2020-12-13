Jefferson
John W. Blosser, 85, of Jefferson, formerly of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 1, 1935 in New Geneva, a son of the late John P. and Rosalie Kisinger Blosser.
John was a graduate of Jefferson High School and Waynesburg College.
He worked as an insurance agent/owner and retired from Baily's Insurance Agency.
On October 30, 1958, he married Virginia Cox, who survives. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this year.
He enjoyed walking, playing cards, hunting, football and being with family and friends. He was always smiling and making sure everyone around him was taken care of.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children, Randy (Nancy) Blosser, Debbie (Carl) Spitznogle, Greg (Michelle) Blosser, Tracy Blosser and Jared Blosser; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Blosser, Andrea Stanley, Justin Spitznogle, Tyler Spitznogle, Dylan Blosser, Daniel Blosser and David Blosser; five great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Carol "Cookie" Newill; and a grandson, Zachery Blosser.
We love you and miss you.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private and entrusted to BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in John's name.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.