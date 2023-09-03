Fairbanks
John W. Cullen, 77 of Fairbanks passed away on Sunday August 27, 2023 at his home.
Born August 1, 1946 in Waynesburg, a son of the late William and Rebecca L. Geisel Cullen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Jean Cullen; sons, John and Robert Cullen; and his sisters, Margaret Gaspar and Mary Ann Robertson. He is survived by his long time companion Alice R. Parker; his children, Rachel Parker of Fairbanks, Rebecca (William Hibbard) Gregor of Uniontown, Leatha Livingston of New Mexico, Chuck (Amy) Cullen of McClellandtown and Margaret Cullen of Uniontown; grandfather of Jessica McFadden, John (Maggie) Parker, Jonathan and Max Gregor and other grandchildren and great- grandchildren, Evangeline Dennis, Diangelo, Rhea and Rhylee McLaughlin and Bella, Craig and Jace House; his sister, Margaret Sorrell of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.
John worked in construction and enjoyed fishing.
A committal service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery on Wednesday Sept 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.c
om
