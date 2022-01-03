Uniontown
John W. Evans, 77, of Uniontown, passed on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Born June 13, 1944 in Uniontown, son of the late John and Suzanne Bogdon Evans.
Beloved husband of the late Alecia M. Anderson Evans; father of Lisa (Samuel) Vinch of McClellandtown; grandfather of Madison Vinch; brother of Paula (James) Bodnar, and Mark Evans, both of Uniontown, and the late Dr. Judy Meyer, Daniel Evans, and Barbara Pessy; also survived by his brother-in-law, John Pessy.
John worked for a van company that transported railroad employees. He loved his dog Shiloh and the Steelers, Penguins and NASCAR racing.
Services are private.
A special thank you to his neighbor Chris Marcinko and his family for helping him.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY Funeral Home of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
