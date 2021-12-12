Fairchance
John W. Fowler, 63, of Fairchance, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born January 12, 1958, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clyde and Edith Louise Tate Fowler; and his brothers.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Tammy Poole Fowler; children, Joni Fowler Darnell and husband Randy, John Fowler Jr. and wife Jeannie, and Alyssa Fowler Hawk and husband Zac; grandchildren, Alexis Darnell, Morgan Darnell, Abigail Darnell and Mia Darnell, Owen Hawk and Alivia Hawk; and great-grandchild, Gage Cress.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Kevin Leadbeater officiating.
