Brownsville
John W. Walters "Bill", 78, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
He was born December 24, 1944 in Smock. A son of the late John and Betty Thomas Walters.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son John Jr.; two sisters, Eileen and Ruthie; and one brother Sam,
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Brenda Silbaugh Walters; five sons, Donnie Walters of Royal, Jerry "Nooner" Walters and wife Maranda of Carmichales, Billy Walters of Grindstone, Jeff Walters and wife Lori of Brownsville, Anthony Rose and wife Shannon of Uniontown; one daughter, Shila Weaver and husband Bobby of Daisytown; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Janet of Uniontown and Karen of Malden; one brother, Ricky of Smock; sister-in-law Barbara Walters of Uniontown.
Bill is a retired owner/operator truck driver, who enjoyed playing music and cards with his buddies. He was also an avid hunter and fisher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, the time of the service with pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home P.O. Box 28 Hopwood, Pa 15445
