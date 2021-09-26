Hopwood
John W. Williams, 62, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in his home. He was born October 24, 1958, in Allegheny County, a son of the late Elijah Williams and Beranice Smitland Williams.
He is survived by his son, Michael Williams of Hopwood; daughter Billie Jean Brangard and her two children, Logan Brangard and Annaleigh Brangard; son John Brangard (Kayla) and his two children, John Jr. "J.J" and Kaylee Brangard; and daughter Heather Brangard (Dave Solomon). Also surviving are two siblings, Jack Williams, and Jeff Williams (Cindi), both of Lemont Furnace.
He loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
