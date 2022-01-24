John "Jack" Wargo, 91, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy. He was the devoted father of Carol (Russ) Brock, Mark, Patty (Russ) Johnson and Scott (Susan); the adoring grandfather of Stephanie, Robert, Katherine, Shannon, Sara, Johnathan, Jacob; cherished great-grandfather of Bonnie and Teddy; caring brother, uncle and friend of many.
John proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, in TOMON & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 7327 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 14865 E. Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.
