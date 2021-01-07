New Salem
John "Jack" Wensing, 82, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born April 9, 1938, in New Salem, a son of the late Charles and Kathryn Murray Wensing.
He was a member of St. Procopius Church, New Salem. Prior to his retirement, Jack worked for Fruehauf Corporation, E.W. Bowman and Penn Commercial. He was also an adult welding instructor for the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center.
Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran and a life member of AMVETS Post 103. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams on television and playing poker with his friends.
Jack is survived by his two daughters, Jackie Wensing of Scottdale and Sherri Hosfelt of Connellsville; a granddaughter, Miranda Hosfelt of Connellsville; a grandson, Jordan Hosfelt of New York City; a brother, Regis Wensing and wife Geraldine of Strongsville, Ohio; a sister, Rita Anderson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife, Rose Marie Churilla Wensing.
Jack's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center's ICU medical staff for their excellent care of Jack during his time there.
Due to current pandemic concerns, private visitation and services will be held Saturday, January 9, and are in the care of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. A celebration of life memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date.
