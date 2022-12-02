Uniontown
John Wesley Wood III, 84, of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, peacefully with loving family members at his side.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
John known to many as J.W., Fuzzy and Papa Ponytail, was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late John W. Wood, Jr, and Rebecca Jean Meehan Wood on September 9, 1938. He attended South Union High School, Class of '57 in Uniontown. He worked for Home Bottle Gas for over 10 years before becoming co-owner of Wood Brothers Propane with his brother James Wood.
John returned to the United States Army, where he led a distinguished career of over 30 years Active and Reserve service retiring at the rank Sergeant First Class.
He was an active member and choir soloist at First Presbyterian Church in Farmersburg, Indiana, where he resided for 25 years. In his retirement he was known in the community as a loving friend and became a favorite in the local karaoke circuit where he was highly regarded for his wonderful, soulful singing. He enjoyed spending time with friends and riding his Harley-Davidson on the weekends.
John is survived by his brother, James C. Wood and his wife, Cynthia Wood of Hopwood; his son, Lieutenant Colonel Dean W. Wood and wife, Midori Wood of Vicenza, Italy; and daughters, Robin Wood Spillias of St. George Island, Fla., and Rachel Wood Sloan and husband, Daniel Sloan of Solomons, Md. He has three grandchildren Zachary Daniel Sloan and his wife Madison Sloan of North Beach, Md.; Hunter Wesley Sloan of Solomons, Md.; and, Gabriella Kathleen Spillias of Tallahassee, Fla.; nephew, Lee Wood and his wife Ruah Wood of Daytona Beach, Fla.; niece, Laura Wood Hogan, and husband, Robert Hogan of Uniontown. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Jeffrey Alan Wood; and his infant daughter, Rebecca Louise Wood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation @ https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ or The Alzheimer's Association @ https://www.alz.org/
