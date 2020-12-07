Uniontown
John William "Bill" Duall, 100, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born October 2, 1920, in Uniontown, a son of the late Steven and Mary Halasky Duall.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Zacovic Duall; stepchildren Beth Domonkos, Nancy (Paul) Price, David Newls; step- grandchildren Logan Kneibert, Ryan (Rhiannon) Bogozi, Amy (Ricky) Bird, Patric (Jamie) Connors, Mallory Connors and fiance Jacob Hernandoz; stepgreat-grandchildren Grace, Joseph, Benjamin and Lorelei Bogozi, Trenton and Camryn Connors, and Savannah Bird.
Bill was the last surviving member of his family.
He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, and a member of the Building Committee for the church on Walnut Hill Road. He helped landscape and maintained the church grounds for eight years. He was a life member of the Uniontown ELKS #370. Bill was also a 45-year member of the former Labor's Local #286 Brownsville (now Local #370).
In 2009, along with his wife, Darlene, volunteered to decorate the White House in Washington, D.C. for the holiday season. They also attended the holiday open house at the White House.
A private service will be held for the family at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating. Burial will be private for the family and held in Chalk Hill Lutheran Cemetery in Chalk Hill. All services are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor for their kindness and loving care and Amedysis Hospice in Uniontown, especially Tiffany.
