Dunbar
John William Richter, 61, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born December 16, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late Richard and Catherine Felton Richter.
John was currently employed by Sensus in Uniontown. Prior to Sensus John worked for Williamhouse for 18 years and the Daily Courier.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Eans Richter; two sons, Shawn Richter and wife Jessica and their daughters Alivia and Avalee, and Josh Richter and fiancee Amber and their children Skyler, Kayden, Gavon, Hayden, Axile and Bentlee; brothers, Bob and Jeanie Richter of Dunbar, Allen and Liz Richter of Dawson; in-laws, Robert and Ruth Eans of Dunbar, Linda Shank of Dunbar, Patty and Dave Hall of Dunbar, Sandy and Don Simpson of Lemont Furnace, Janice and Rob Provance of Dunbar, David and Georgia Eans of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by an infant brother and sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Betty Eans.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, from 1 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. To sign the guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.