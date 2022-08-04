Perryopolis
John "Bill" William Sayre, 89, of Perryopolis, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Perryopolis on June 9, 1933, a son of John H. and Eleanor Albright Sayre.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy "Duddy" Little Sayre; sisters, Gail Baird, Jackie Farkus; brother, Daniel Sayre Sr.; nephew, Daniel Sayre Jr.; niece, Suzanne Robbins.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Perryopolis and was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church. He loved flying airplanes and will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Bill is survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Black; nieces: Amy Stillwagon and her husband Don, Sandy Holdum; nephews: Ricky Farkus, Doug Farkus, Bruce Baird, Barry Baird, Jim Baird and wife Mary; numerous special nieces and nephews; friends: Tryllis Galley, Karen and Ron Ohler, Kevin and Gloria Kosport, Leroy Pickstone.
Bill's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Greg Pelc, minister of Vanderbilt Church of Christ officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
