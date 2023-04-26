Lake Lynn
John William Smith III, 67, of Lake Lynn, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Ronco.
Born in Lake Lynn on October 6, 1955, he was a son of the late Pauline Jordan Smith and John W. Smith, Jr.
He was formerly employed, for over 17 years, with the Springhill Township Supervisors.
Surviving are his children, Sarina Strosnider of Dilliner, Betty Jo Strosnider of Point Marion, Melissa Strosnider of Ronco and Johnathan Strosnider of Masontown; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; a sister, Evelyn Clemmer of Lake Lynn; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Deceased are two grandsons, Gavin Mitchell and Tyler Murray; and two sisters, Ruth Hart and Mary Wolfe.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held in the Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.