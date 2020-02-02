Crucible
John William Wasko Jr., 62, of Crucible, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, peacefully at home, with his family by his side.
He was born December 21, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of John and Shirley Walsh Wasko.
John was predeceased by his mother, Shirley.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 42 years, Cindy Stiner Wasko, whom he married July 2, 1977; his daughter, Carla and her husband, Christopher Hughes; son John and his wife, Amy Cunningham Wasko; his grandson, Colby Smith and his fiance, Destinee Rose; his granddaughter, Daylyn Wasko; and his grandson, Braedyn Wasko; his father, John William Wasko Sr.; his sisters, Karen and husband Mike Zgela, sister Linda and husband Larry Evans, and sister Lori and husband Keith McDonough; brother Chris Wasko and wife Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, with a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website, www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
