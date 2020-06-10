West Newton
John Willis Courie, 52, of West Newton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Greensburg July 15, 1967, he was a son of the late Fredrick F. and Irene M. Nagy Courie.
John honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his sisters, Ginny Courie of Carmichaels and Vicki Barcelo of Fayette City; and brothers Butch Courie of West Newton, Harry Courie of Bedford Heights, Ohio, David Courie of Smithton, Alan Courie of Smithton and Paul Courie of Smock; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Courie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, with the Rev. Kent Lighthall officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
