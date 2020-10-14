John Winthrop Burkland

Lemont Furnace
John "Jay" Winthrop Burkland, affectionatly known as Jbird and J.W., 65, of Lemont Furnace, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in his home. He was born June 24, 1955, in Bethelham, a son of Raymond J. Burkland and Caremela Delvillagie Burkland. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Leonardo Delvillagio and Cora DelGrosso Delvillagio, and paternal grandparents Stewart Burkland and Augusta Hagedorn Burkland.
Jay graduated from Freedom High School Class of 1973 and then enlisted into the U.S. Marines. He worked on the production lines for Volkswagen then at the oil and natural gas wells, but his passion was being a motorcycle mechanic. He was also a computer genius. Jay enjoyed traveling on his Harley Davidson to different destinations.
Left to cherish Jay's memory are his three children, Jerrett John Burkland, Robert Scott "Bobby" Burkland and Natalie Louise Burkland; all of Hopwood; and his old lady and soulmate, Patti Burkland; two brothers, Richard Burkland of Ligonier and William Burkland and wife Pamela Thompson Burkland of Ligonier; and a sister, Rae K. du SSollae and husband Dihlon McManne of Pittsburgh; five nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbors and many friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Jay's life Friday, October 16, with the Rev. Travis Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any veterans group or a favorite charity.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
