John Zentkovich Jr.

John "Junie" Zentkovich Jr., 75, died Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was born July 5, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Mary Azzardi Zentkovich and John Zentkovich Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Zentkovich Show.
Junie had a love for all sports. Not only did he play when he was younger, but also coached basketball for the YMCA church league.
He worked at Fruehauf and then studied insurance and became an independent agent.
He worked for American General Life Insurance for more than 30 years becoming the manager of the Uniontown office until his retirement seven years ago.
Junie is survived by his wife, Shelby McDonaugh Zentkovich; his children, daughter Deborah David, son Richard Zentkovich and wife Laurie-jo, stepson Robert Gabor; his five grandchildren, Stephanie and fiance Nick, and Rebeccah David, Zachary, Zoey and Zane Zentkovich. Junie is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law MaryJane and Jim Wooten, Cathy Ryan, Kenny and BettyJo McDonaugh, and Patrick and Lori McDonaugh; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, viewing and Panachida service is private for the family. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 21, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, with the Very Rev. Ronald Larko as celebrant (please meet at the church and wear masks when attending church). Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
