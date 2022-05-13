Wick Haven
John Ziak, Jr., 98, of Wick Haven, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Friday, March 11, 2022.
John was born November 21, 1923 in Bentleyville, a son of the late John and Katherine Ziak. He was the last surviving member of their family of four children.
He married the love of his life, Violet D. Montgomery Ziak, November 24, 1945. She passed away July 10, 2010, four months shy of their 65th anniversary.
He attended school in Perryopolis. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
During his retirement years, he was an avid gardener, planted his vegetables yearly, enjoyed his flowers and trees, and nothing made him happier than picking his apples and cherries and making a fresh pie.
He enjoyed playing his harmonica and listening to music. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to visit.
He worked as a steelworker, realtor, and the job he enjoyed the most, a traveling salesman, selling Electrolux sweepers for 70 years. During that time, he made numerous lifelong acquaintances that brought him much happiness. If you had an Electrolux sweeper over the past 70 years, John probably sold it to you!
He is survived by two daughters, Kathleen A. (Lynn) Lowe of Warren, R.I., and Janice A. Ziak (Engur Kilic) of Greensburg; two sons, John R. Ziak of Warren, R.I., and Timothy A. Ziak of Greensburg; five grandchildren: Deborah Intrieri, Jeneen Paulik, Gregory Hawk, Angie Schildkamp, Brian Ziak; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: a brother, William Ziak, and two sisters, Mary Stawowy and Elizabeth Ziak.
Interment was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township. 724-929-7934. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
We will miss our father’s laughter and numerous family stories. We are grateful for his years of wisdom and appreciative that he has touched many lives over the years. Likewise, he was grateful for his family and many friends.
We want to thank the staff at New Haven Court at Lindwood, and Bridges Hospice for their kindness, compassionate care and friendship.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to www.bridgeshospice.org
