Johnnie McCumber, 87, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born September 22, 1934, in Galena, Kans., he was the son of the late Fred and Virginia Laturner McCumber.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. McCumber was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass, where he worked as a Pipe Wrapper.
He served in the US Air Force. He liked baseball, was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and was a good carpenter.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and John Gregory McCumber; daughter and son-in-law, Dianna and Tony Jones; two brothers, William McCumber and Joseph McCumber; sister, Beverly McCauli; and eight grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Thompson McCumber; and sister, Betty Mae Strothers.
Funeral Services are private for the family and arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
