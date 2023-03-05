Monongahela,
formerly of Smithfield
Jon T. Sutton, 92, of Monongahela, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Residence at the Hilltop, with his family by his side.
He was born July 16, 1930, in Smithfield, a son of Guy and Jennie Chips Sutton of Smithfield.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Guy Sutton, James Sutton and Howard Sutton; and his sister, Dora Jane Reckard.
He graduated from Georges Township High School. He loved working as a truck driver, and retired in 1995 from Yellow Trucking in Washington.
Jon served in the Navy, enjoyed golfing, reading and spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to his parents, Jon is survived by sons, Jon Mark Sutton (Pam) of Scenery Hill, Jody Sutton (Rebecca) of Goose Creek, S.C.; his daughter, Lori Hockenberry (Dan) of Clarksville; sisters, Lois Hustead of Detroit, Mich., LaVina Klingensmith of Uniontown; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Jon's life, Monday, March 6, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.