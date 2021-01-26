Brownfield
Jonathan D. Deal, 58, of Brownfield, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, in his home. He was born August 3, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of Lucy Jane Truman and the late Roger Deal. Jonathan was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Deal; and sister, Lucy Jane Deal.
Jonathan was a graduate of Boulder High School and for over 20 years he worked as an automobile salesman at Autoland.
Left to cherish Jonathan's memory are his mother, Lucy Jane Truman of Melbourne, Fla.; daughter, Alyssa Deal of Uniontown; sister, Marjorie (Eric) Evans of Washington; brothers, Jesse Deal of Uniontown and William Deal of Melbourne, Fla.; sister-in-law, Rumna Sen Deal of Livermore, Calif.; his girlfriend, Christina Hormell of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Amedisys Hospice Care with the care in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jonathan may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.